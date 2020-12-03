Assembly elections are going to be held in Goa in the year 2022, however, political parties have already started making election promises. In one such unique promise, Goa Forward Party has said that they will ensure the process of mandatory hours for sleeping in the afternoon. Yes, sleeping! Also Read - Pramod Sawant Succeeds Manohar Parrikar as 11th Goa CM; Vijai Sardesai, Sudin Dhavalikar Take Oath as Deputy CMs

According to The Indian Express, Goa Forward Party leader and former BJP ally Vijai Sardesai has stated that he will ensure a compulsory siesta hour anytime between 2 pm and 4 pm if made Chief Minister following the 2022 Assembly elections.

Siesta is a Spanish word, which means a short nap in the afternoon after a midday meal. Stating that Goa is associated with a chilled-out attitude, Sardesai said at a press meet, "Goans like to take it easy, which should not be mistaken for laziness."

Sardesai further said that the compulsory siesta is a significant part of Goa and its ‘sussegad’.

“Sussegad is derived from the Portuguese word ‘sossegado’, which means a relaxed, carefree, chilled-out attitude that is associated with Goa. The word means peace and mind you, an afternoon nap is an integral part of sussegad. It is clinically proven that a short nap or siesta boosts your memory, improves job performance, lifts your mood and makes you more alert,” Sardesai told IE.

The unique election promise is a way for the GFP to promote the ‘Goan identity’ which it will be pushing during its campaign for the 2022 elections. It is a common practice in Goa for shops and establishments to pull down their shutters in the afternoon, with the general idea being that lunch should be followed by nap time, before returning to work at around 4 pm.

“My father, I recall, would take this siesta very seriously and so did the older generations. You see the difference in how Goan establishments remain shut between 1.30 and 4.30 pm, while their counterparts from Gujarat and Rajasthan remain open all day,” he said.