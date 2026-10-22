‘Tastes like heaven’: Vrindavan’s unique Rs 20 ‘Makhan Tarbooz’ sweet wins hearts online | Viral video

Vrindavan’s street food scene has a few surprises, and Makhan Tarbooz is one of them. The sweet gets noticed for its odd shape and soft, tender bite.

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The sweet is a clever exercise in food styling in a city known for its dairy traditions. Image Credit: tempting_tales/Instagram

The lanes around Prem Mandir in Vrindavan are usually a sight of big brass thalis stacked with pedas, rabri, and tall glasses of lassi. But lately, the internet can’t stop talking about another local treat, a miniature ‘watermelon’ that isn’t really a watermelon, or even a fruit.

Food and travel vlogger Reetika Anand recently sampled Makhan Tarbooz near Prem Mandir in Vrindavan, describing it as one of the city’s most unique street food offerings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reetika Anand Food & Travel Blogger (@tempting_tales)

“This is called Makhan Tarbooz, and it is Vrindavan’s most unique street food,” Anand said while introducing the sweet. There was no cold, crunchy fruit here. What she got was a soft, airy centre of sweetened chenna that nearly dissolved in her mouth. She called it light, spongy and shockingly good, and told viewers it honestly felt like “a taste of heaven”.

So, how is the unique recipe made?

Despite the name, there’s zero watermelon anywhere in the recipe. The sweetmakers start by mashing fresh chenna until it is perfectly smooth, then mix in sugar, butter and a touch of cardamom. They colour the middle red, roll it into a ball and cover it with a thin green shell, so it looks like a tiny melon. Once it has been chilled, it looks like a toy but tastes like a fancy dessert.

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The sweet is a clever exercise in food styling in a city known for its dairy traditions. Set among the customary beige and brown mithai, trays of neon-green miniature watermelons draw immediate attention from passers-by.

What caught the internet by surprise was the price at which the sweet is sold. Between Rs 15 and Rs 20, the sweet is cheaper than a bottle of soda and even a cup of hot tea, making it affordable to try.

Internet reactions

The video has garnered a lot of views on the social media platform Instagram. One of the users wrote, “so it dont taste like kool aid dipped in candy?” Meanwhile, another wrote, “Its my favourite.. humne bachpan se ye Aligarh mei khaya hai.. Aligarh mathura Vrindavan, ye sab jagha milta hai (it is my favourite, I had it during my childhood in Aligarh… It is available in Aligarh, Mathura, Vrindavan)”.

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However, several users criticised the servers’ cleanliness as well as the price of the sweet. A user wrote, “I ain’t eating nothing from hands that is dirty like that.” Another user wrote, “Those fingernails sent me.” Another user wrote, “Thag liya 10 ka h (You have been robbed… It is available for only Rs 10). Meanwhile, another wrote, “Yesssssss nothing like some delicious diabetes in the name of God.”