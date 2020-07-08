Bengaluru: 2020 is the year when anything and everything can happen-well, like an owl dropping off a smartphone on a person’s terrace! Well, before you shake your head and scream ‘What’, this actually happened as a person has claimed that he found a smartphone on his terrace in Bengaluru which was apparently dropped by an owl. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Today: Will There be Food Delivery? Do Intermittent Fasting, Top Cop Replies on Twitter
A Twitter user shared a screenshot of an Instagram post by his friend, saying that the owl dropped the phone off in the middle of the night.
The post says, ”So, this happened. An owl threw this phone onto our terrace, last night. Yes, an owl. Yes, carrying a phone, I don’t know where it picked up this phone or to whom it belonged. The screen is cracked and it’s no longer charging, so I have no clue as to its ownership. We are officially at that point where owls bomb us with phones in the middle of the night. 2020 is seriously weird.”
The post has gone viral, amusing netizens who are coming up with all sorts of funny reasons as to what must have happened. Many are hilariously relating the incident with Hedwig, the owl messenger from Harry Potter.
Check out the reactions:
While this incident as claimed is undoubtedly funny and interesting, we don’t know if it is authentic.