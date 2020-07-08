Bengaluru: 2020 is the year when anything and everything can happen-well, like an owl dropping off a smartphone on a person’s terrace! Well, before you shake your head and scream ‘What’, this actually happened as a person has claimed that he found a smartphone on his terrace in Bengaluru which was apparently dropped by an owl. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown Today: Will There be Food Delivery? Do Intermittent Fasting, Top Cop Replies on Twitter

A Twitter user shared a screenshot of an Instagram post by his friend, saying that the owl dropped the phone off in the middle of the night.

The post says, ”So, this happened. An owl threw this phone onto our terrace, last night. Yes, an owl. Yes, carrying a phone, I don’t know where it picked up this phone or to whom it belonged. The screen is cracked and it’s no longer charging, so I have no clue as to its ownership. We are officially at that point where owls bomb us with phones in the middle of the night. 2020 is seriously weird.”

A friend of mine in Bangalore has the story of the day. pic.twitter.com/avVYJvrYJj — Chinmay Bhogle (@chinmaybhogle) July 7, 2020

The post has gone viral, amusing netizens who are coming up with all sorts of funny reasons as to what must have happened. Many are hilariously relating the incident with Hedwig, the owl messenger from Harry Potter.

Check out the reactions:

Please tell your friend to not ignore it 😆…. she or he probably got into 2020 Hogwarts!! Time to use magical powers to chase away corona.. 🤓 — mstweets (@mahimasugumaran) July 8, 2020

The owls have tied up with Flipkart as delivery partners. I see nothing weird in that. — weed energy (@xuezoxe) July 8, 2020

Is this a screecher? 😱

Hogwarts coming to life in 2020? 😝 — Mr Coffee Bean (@_Mr_Kaappi_Guru) July 7, 2020

😂😂😂 Next thing you know, Ron is at your window in a flying car on his way to Hogwarts — The Big Bigot Theory🚩 (@Mansi_11S) July 8, 2020

Well if the screen is cracked and the phone isn't charging, it's of no use to the owl now isn't it? No wonder he threw it away.. — The Mallu Bong (@themallubong) July 8, 2020

Your friend might be a wizard or muggle .

someone was gifting that guy a phone and owl was very bad in carrying things… Ask him to wait for letter from Hogwarts… — Paresh Mestri (@pareshmestri) July 8, 2020

Hedwig with the Hogwarts Letter!

You're the chosen one. /*

Heartiest congratulations! 💫 — Pragya Singh (@Pragya_999) July 7, 2020

Prof Dumbledore has sent him/her a message!!! — Arvind – STAYING HOME 🏡 (@arvindia4u) July 7, 2020

While this incident as claimed is undoubtedly funny and interesting, we don’t know if it is authentic.