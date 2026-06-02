Wait, What! Gas station fills 52 litres of petrol in 42-litre tank, car owner exposes pump scam, probe ordered

Petrol Pump Scam: Whenever we go to a gas station to refill our vehicle, the employees there always ask us to check the zero on the meter, but even after that we are always skeptical about it. A recent case has again highlighted the scam that a few petrol pumps allegedly do. A man, who hails from Kanpur, has filed a fraud complaint against a petrol pump as the gas station billed him for 53 litres of fuel, but the catch is that his car has a tank capacity of 45 litres. The district administration acted promptly and ordered a probe into the gas station’s dispensing units. Charan Singh, who took delivery of a brand-new Volkswagen Virtus, directly went to the gas station to fill the tank. But the bill he received completely baffled him.
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