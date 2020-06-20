If you thought 2020 could not be packed with more shocks or surprises, we have news for you straight from Rajasthan where a meteorite-like object, weighing around 2.78 kg and emitting heat, fell from the sky. Creating a one-foot-deep crater in Sanchore town, the explosive sound it made was heard till two kilometres which made the locals rush to the police station. Also Read - Rajya Sabha Election Results 2020: Congress Bags 2 Seats in Rajasthan, BJP Gets 1; Gehlot Calls it Victory of Ideology

Informed of an explosive sound, the local administration and Sub Divisional Magistrate Bhupendra Yadav reached the spot. Emitting heat even after three hours of crash, the object was allowed to cool before it was packed in a jar and taken to the police station for further investigation by the experts and teams of geologists in the Geographical Survey of India's Ahmedabad and Jaipur office.

While the area where the unidentified object fell has been cordoned off, a private lab located at the jeweller's shop in Sanchore tested it after the officials gave a nod. They confirmed that the piece had metallic properties of Germanium, Platinium, Nickel and Iron (10.23 per cent of nickel, 85.86 per cent of iron, platinum 0.5 per cent, cobbit 0.78 per cent, geranium 0.02 per cent, antimony 0.01 per cent niobium 0.01 and other 3.02 per cent).

In an interview with IANS, the Sub Divisional Magistrate shared, “We have inspected the site where the object had fallen from the sky with a loud sound. Prime facie, it appears to be a piece of meteorite, which has been seized and kept safe as it shall be sent to the lab for further examination.”

Speaking to India Today, a local, Ajmal Devasi, revealed, “There was a massive sound in the morning when the object fell from the sky — it was as if an airplane had crashed. However, no one could spot what had fallen. It was only after sometime that the object was noticed in a one-foot-deep pit in the ground. It had fallen about 100 metres from my house. We immediately informed local authorities.”

