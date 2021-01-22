Call it ridiculous or cruel, a part of curriculum in Siberian kindergarten school dictates kids to douse themselves with a bucket of icy water everyday. As per a Daily Mail report, the children take the cold showers daily after a hot sauna as long as the temperature is no lower than 25C. Pictures and videos of this daily exercise show children bathing themselves with cold water at the kindergarten – which is also known as Sibiryachok, or Little Siberian. Also Read - Do You Keep Cash in a Bank Locker? If Yes, This Viral Video is a Must Watch!
But why? It is believed that this daily exercise keeps the children healthy, and stop infections. Apart from the shower, they are also taught breathing exercises for the deep cold.