Call it ridiculous or cruel, a part of curriculum in Siberian kindergarten school dictates kids to douse themselves with a bucket of icy water everyday. As per a Daily Mail report, the children take the cold showers daily after a hot sauna as long as the temperature is no lower than 25C. Pictures and videos of this daily exercise show children bathing themselves with cold water at the kindergarten – which is also known as Sibiryachok, or Little Siberian.

But why? It is believed that this daily exercise keeps the children healthy, and stop infections. Apart from the shower, they are also taught breathing exercises for the deep cold.

'The little walruses warmed themselves in the sauna and went outside for a traditional cold water shower', said a a spokesperson for Krasnoyarsk education department.

Talking about the practice, teacher Lyubov Daniltsova claimed that doctors have confirmed that children in groups that practice dousing get through the flu season a lot more easily.

‘The children who do have the ice showers are also more sensible, balanced – and optimistic. They are better organised. But just imagine, you need to do it every morning, you require the willpower to do that. We don’t force anyone,” Pre-school teacher and swimming coach Oksana Kabotko, told The Daily Mail.

