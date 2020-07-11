Ever since work from home became the new norm during the COVID-19 lockdown, many hilarious incidents of Zoom video calls gone wrong have streamed in and adding to the embarrassing list is the recent conference call where South Sudan’s ambassador to the USA Gordon Buay urinated while still the panel was live. A video currently breaking Twitter shows a panel discussion taking place when Buay walks up to a bathroom and relieves himself during a live Zoom video conference. Also Read - After Mumbai Police Makes Monica-Chandler Wear Masks, Assam Police Does Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas on Poster of Radhe Shyam
One of the panelists is even heard asking him to mute himself but it is already too late while the other panelists maintained a shocked silence. A user, Hillary Taylor shared the video on the micro-blogging site and captioned it, "Embarrassing! South Sudan's ambassador to the USA #GordonBuay urinates during a live zoom discussion panel. I am still speechless…. Couldn't he turn off his camera and mute his mic? (sic)"
Doubling down with laughter, the netizens flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions. While one wrote, “Hehehehe ignorance of the highest order (sic)”, another commented, “This was actually my weekly dose of laughter (sic)”
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the video here:
Another video on the same had garnered 9.7k views at the time of filing this story while still going strong.
However, in a post on Facebook, Gordon Buay wrote that the video was “fake”.