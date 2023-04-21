Home

Waitress Knocks Out Rowdy Customers Who Try To Assault Her: Watch

Self-defence technique put to good use by her.

She was superfast and her technique was flawless.

We hear a lot about self-defense training for young girls and women so they can put it to use in case any aggressor tries to misbehave with them. this is what the video we are sharing with you shows.

A waitress is attending to two customers when one of them suddenly stands up and tries to grab her hand and she gives him two uppercuts with her right hand and a kick in the groin area while locking his right arm with her left hand. Meanwhile, the other man stands up to help his partner in trouble and gets a straight kick in the abdomen and he falls back in his chair. He gets up and lunges towards her, but she fends him off. He lifts up a table and throws it at her and she catches it and gives another straight kick to his abdomen, and he is down and out just like the other guy.

The video is shared on Twitter by CCTV IDIOTS @cctvidiots with the caption, “Female Bruce Lee ”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Female Bruce Lee pic.twitter.com/Fg3Ben0IpQ — CCTV IDIOTS (@cctvidiots) April 15, 2023

There have been a number of reactions to the video. Sharing a few.

She just had to explain to them the concept of: you get what you get and you don’t have a fit — Marcus Smith (@internetguy01) April 15, 2023

GIRLLL YESS — | Toronto | Dubai | London (@Angela__inc) April 16, 2023

got me screaming “just tip the lass my dudes”..! — alternate-sport-&-random-mind-of: @kopp0e (@e0ppok) April 16, 2023

Alright for the “Halloween” theme music playing in the back ground. I stared at the end video expecting to see Winston and The Bowery King make their grand entrance ☺️ — MT Is Me (@MichelaThompso2) April 17, 2023

Waow good — Iftikhar Ahmed (@Iftikha78514232) April 16, 2023

Hahaha she gave them a few tips!!! — DeepestCool (@DeepestCool) April 15, 2023

