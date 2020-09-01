After being non-operational for more than nearly 5 months due to the coronavirus-lockdown, Delhi Metro, considered the lifeline for Delhiites, is finally set to resume its services from September 7 onwards. As metro railways are set to return to their tracks soon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated the development with a quirky post. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resume News: No Entry Without Face Masks, Limited Passengers in Each Coach | Read DMRC's New Guidelines

DMRC in a tweet tweaked the popular song, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ by Green Day and updated the last word to ‘starts’ implying the commencement of services.

Notably, Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The official handle of Delhi Metro captioned it as, “Several months have gone so fast, Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack”

Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack pic.twitter.com/9pWba62ANn — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) August 31, 2020

While many were happy with the development, others were concerned about the necessary precautions that need to be taken in the view of the pandemic.

Here is how people reacted:

Dear Delhi Metro, hope you took good care of yourself. Time is coming to get yourselves back on track. So hope you are all buckled and oiled up. ✌️🤘👍 — Deepesh Kumar Sao (@DKumarsao) August 31, 2020

Good to see you Delhi metro lifeline of Delhi NCR people …..💕 By the way nibba & nibbi is very happy after your announcement..🤣 — mahi_khan_82 (@Mahikhan436) September 1, 2020

Summer has gone soo fast… And now WINTER is coming.. All excited.. — Atul James Toppo (@AtulJamesToppo1) August 31, 2020

What precautions are taken by Delhi Metro to prevent to spread of Covid 19. — Diwakar Rana (@ranadiwakar84) August 31, 2020

Hope you do justice with commuters — knowledge seeker,at present an idiot (@rkrknew) August 31, 2020

The only thing which I loved the most about Delhi is its heartbeat….DelhiMetroApniMetro.😃 — Rakesh Chokan (@ChokanRakesh) September 1, 2020

Wish you so many Green Days ahead. — Bharat (@bharat078) August 31, 2020

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon.

Assuaging concerns, he said metro services will resume in the city from with all COVID-19-appropriate measures in place including the use of only smartcard ticketing and deployment of Civil Defence volunteers for ensuring adherence to safety norms.

All the passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened and wearing face cover will be mandatory, he said, adding those violating the norms will be fined.