After being non-operational for more than nearly 5 months due to the coronavirus-lockdown, Delhi Metro, considered the lifeline for Delhiites, is finally set to resume its services from September 7 onwards. As metro railways are set to return to their tracks soon, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) celebrated the development with a quirky post. Also Read - Delhi Metro Resume News: No Entry Without Face Masks, Limited Passengers in Each Coach | Read DMRC's New Guidelines
DMRC in a tweet tweaked the popular song, ‘Wake Me Up When September Ends’ by Green Day and updated the last word to ‘starts’ implying the commencement of services.
Notably, Delhi Metro services were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The official handle of Delhi Metro captioned it as, “Several months have gone so fast, Wake me up when September starts. #MetroBackOnTrack”
While many were happy with the development, others were concerned about the necessary precautions that need to be taken in the view of the pandemic.
Here is how people reacted:
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said a list of Metro stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon.
Assuaging concerns, he said metro services will resume in the city from with all COVID-19-appropriate measures in place including the use of only smartcard ticketing and deployment of Civil Defence volunteers for ensuring adherence to safety norms.
All the passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened and wearing face cover will be mandatory, he said, adding those violating the norms will be fined.