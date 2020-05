Five persons have been injured in a series of attacks by a tiger in the Jari village near the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 7 Labourers, Who Returned From Maharashtra, Test Positive

The tiger also attempted to attack a forest department team that was called in to push it back into the wild. Two persons were injured in this attack.

According to the victims, the incident first took place on Friday when the tiger attacked two brothers – Gurpreet Singh and Hardeep Singh of village Jari – when they were on way to their agricultural field on their motorcycle. They had a close shave but managed to flee by speeding away on their motorbike.

A few minutes later, the tiger pounced at Ram Bahadur, a cyclist, and injured him. The big cat left him as it was distracted by the noise of the bike’s engine and horn blown by the two brothers.

Within 10 minutes, the tiger again pounced on two commuters, Ujagar Singh and his aide Lalta Prasad of Lalpur village. They sustained serious claw injuries on their heads and shoulders. As they started to scream and brandished the rod they were carrying, the tiger abandoned them and disappeared into the nearby shrubs.

The PTR Deputy Director Naveen Khandelwal said the tiger also charged at the forest staff when they tried to push it back towards the jungle.

“The operation was suspended on Friday afternoon and will be resumed depending upon the suitability of the ground conditions as we do not want to tranquilize the tiger. For the safety and security of villagers, the forest teams will keep monitoring the big cat’s movement till the time it retreats into the forest,” Khandelwal said.

On Saturday, the forest team lay in wait for the tiger but it did not make an appearance.

The local residents have been advised to remain indoors and to move in groups, only if necessary.

The victims would be given financial compensation, the official added.