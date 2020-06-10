Bengaluru: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old youth in Karnataka’s Tumakuru district ended his life by consuming pesticide. However all the more shocking is the fact that he recorded the entire suicide in a TikTok video. Also Read - 'Modi's Aatma Nirbhar Bharat?' Twitter in Shock After Government of India Creates Official TikTok Account

After being scolded by his mother for not earning, Dhananjay bought a bottle of pesticide and recorded a 15-second video saying, “I wanted to have a feel of death and will try to kill myself.”

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he died during the treatment the next day. Meanwhile, police have filed a case of unnatural death.

According to police officials, the victim wanted to scare his mother with suicide threats and wanted to have a ‘feel’ of death.

Earlier too, he had rammed his motorcycle into a tree to ‘feel death’, however, he escaped with minor injuries.

As per the police, Dhananjay used to run an autorickshaw on rent, however, his earning was hit due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Villagers also claimed that he was not mentally stable and despite warnings from friends and neighbours, he continued with his bizarre stunts in the name of ‘death experiments’.