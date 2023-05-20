Want to Receive Interview Calls From Top Companies? Check Tips Shared By Google Software Engineer

Home

Viral Video of The Day: Thousands of young people dream of being hired by top companies such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Infosys. Most of us begin preparing for our goals in high school, but it is important to understand that being academically gifted does not guarantee our placement in these top companies. If your ultimate goal is to work for one of these top companies, you must keep a few other considerations in mind because competition has grown significantly with the advent of the digital age. On her LinkedIn profile, Google software engineer Deeksha Pandey offers some advice in this regard.

Diksha claims that she received calls for interviews or online assessment links from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and Infosys. Deeksha claims to have subscribed to nearly 100 different companies’ career pages. The advantage of doing this is that one would be immediately notified by mail if any of these companies had a position open.

Later in the post, she also disclosed that she had taken part in numerous hiring drives that were organised by various businesses. She also provided a list of websites like HackerEarth and D2C that regularly host these competitions.

I subscribed to almost 100+ companies career pages. So whenever there is new position open in any of those company, I get email notification. I participated in almost all of the hiring contests organised frequently by multiple companies. Some popular sites that regular conducts these contests are: Hackerearth , D2C etc. I participated in multiple hackathons that indirectly helped me in getting interview calls. For example, I participated in Microsoft Fixathon by Microsoft that eventually helped me in getting interview call from Microsoft. Before submitting my resume to any job opening, I used to trim my resume according to the job description. I tried to highlight/add the keywords in my resume that was in sync to the job description. I got 1000s of rejection mails but that didn’t stopped me from applying to new job opening. So in summary, don’t get demotivated if you are not getting any reply from the companies. Just keep applying, you never know which could be the one for you.

Deeksha’s final and most important advice was to practise patience. Despite allegedly receiving over a thousand rejection emails, she continued to apply for new jobs.

