Want to See Virat Kohli In Rajasthani Look? Check This Artist’s Work That Has Gone Viral

Teju Jangid, a Jodhpur-based artist and illustrator, created the digital art of "King Kohli" as a Rajasthan local. Check the viral video here.

Viral Video of the Day: Virat Kohli, the former captain of the Indian National Cricket team, is well-known on social media. Many individuals attempt to imitate his sense of style and his love of tattoos. Because of his endorsements and projects, he has been photographed wearing various looks. Recently, an illustrator imagined the former captain in a rural Rajasthani look, and people are simply blown away by his work.

Teju Jangid, a Jodhpur-based artist and illustrator, created the digital art of “King Kohli” as a Rajasthan local. In this viral video, the artist can be seen editing Kohli’s picture, in which he is wearing a Test match jersey. Later, the artist replaces Kohli’s outfit by adding a kurta, a locket, and a red turban. Additionally, the artist gave the captain a wooden stick in his hand. The artist also added a thick moustache and beard to Kohli’s face. Many internet users were stunned by the artwork’s outcome. The entire video is set to the popular folk-fusion song “Chaudhary” by Mame Khan.

Watch Virat Kohli’s New Rajasthani Look Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teju Jangid (Tejaram) (@artist_teju_jangid)

@virat.kohli in rural Rajasthani look,” read the caption alongside the post. Till now, the video has received over 478,498 likes. Netizens have flooded the comment section with sweet and positive remarks. “Master art! How about MSD @mahi7781 banna🙏🤩,” wrote one user. “This should be recognised,” another user expressed. A third user added, “Amazing.” Several netizens tagged Virat Kohli’s official account. “Wo just wow hope he see ut sometime,” a fourth user added.

