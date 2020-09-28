Sambhal (UP): A dramatic scene was witnessed in a police station in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal when a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his arrest surrendered to the police with a confession placard saying “don’t shoot me” hanging around his neck. Also Read - 40 Gangsters Party in Delhi's Dwarka to Celebrate Release Of Fellow Criminal, Get Caught

The incident happened on Sunday when the criminal, identified as Naeem, surrendered but only after making sure he was not killed in an encounter.

“I feel afraid of Sambhal Police. I confess my mistakes. I am surrendering. Please do not shoot me,” the placard read.

Sambhal Police also shared his picture in a tweet and wrote, “Wanted in Gangster Act, the criminal surrendered on 27.09.2020 at Nakhasa police station on his own by putting a plank of surrender on his neck”.

Station House Officer Dharmpal Singh said Naeem has also been booked under the Gangsters Act. The criminal is currently in custody and further action will be taken.

Singh said this is not the first time that a criminal has surrendered before the police with a placard seeking mercy. Criminals have surrendered in a similar manner in Amroha and in Kanpur. In all three occasions, the criminals brought along local media persons to ‘ensure their safety’