Kanpur: In a dramatic early morning development on Friday, notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who surrendered in Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur. He was being taken to Kanpur to be produced in court, but the vehicle he was travelling in overturned due to heavy rain. Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Encounter Brings Solace to my Soul, Says Father of Martyred Constable | LIVE Updates
After the accident, Dubey snatched the rifle of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition, where doctors confirmed his death.
While many applauded the UP police for the encounter, many raised questions as to why was he killed in this manner and smelled conspiracy! Was it because he knew many secrets of many politicians and could have exposed them? All through Friday morning, Twitter was full of such doubts, accusations and conspiracy theories.
One user wrote, ”Was it a fake encounter? Was it pre-planned? Was it because he knew the dirty secrets of politics? No jurisdiction? #vikasDubeyEncounter.”
Here are other such tweets:
Even before today’s events unfolded, many including prominent journalists had predicted that he would be killed in an encounter:
Politicians and officers also raise questions
A senior police officer, who has been one of the founding officers of the STF in Uttar Pradesh was also of the same opinion and mocked the functioning of STF. He told IANS, “The Special Task Force (STF) now has very bad scriptwriters and the Vikas Dubey story proves it. Why would someone, who had surrendered on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh to escape being killed, try to escape on Friday.”
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said: “The SUV has not overturned, it is the government that has overturned. The political links of the gangster have been quietly buried in the investigations and people will never know the truth.”
A retired DGP, meanwhile, also said that Vikas had been eliminated to save some political leaders.
“The entire scenario is crystal clear. His photographs with politicians, top government officers had been going viral on the social media and it is obvious that he was better dead than alive. The people know what is the truth and the issue will snowball into a major controversy.
Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada said: “With the end of Vikas Dubey in custody, the government has ensured that the trail which would have exposed his nexus with people in positions of power who allowed criminals like him to flourish, has ended too.”
Who was Vikas Dubey?
Vikas Dubey, one of UP’s most wanted criminal, had killed at least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent Devendra Mishra, in Kanpur last week.
Dubey’s criminal record dates back to 1990 and over the years, he has been charged with various degrees of attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, rioting and so on.
(With Agency inputs)