Kanpur: In a dramatic early morning development on Friday, notorious gangster Vikas Dubey, who surrendered in Ujjain on Thursday, was killed in an encounter in Kanpur. He was being taken to Kanpur to be produced in court, but the vehicle he was travelling in overturned due to heavy rain. Also Read - Vikas Dubey's Encounter Brings Solace to my Soul, Says Father of Martyred Constable | LIVE Updates

After the accident, Dubey snatched the rifle of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. Dubey was taken to the emergency ward of the Hallett Hospital in blood-soaked condition, where doctors confirmed his death.

While many applauded the UP police for the encounter, many raised questions as to why was he killed in this manner and smelled conspiracy! Was it because he knew many secrets of many politicians and could have exposed them? All through Friday morning, Twitter was full of such doubts, accusations and conspiracy theories.

One user wrote, ”Was it a fake encounter? Was it pre-planned? Was it because he knew the dirty secrets of politics? No jurisdiction? #vikasDubeyEncounter.”

Here are other such tweets:

He just knew too much. This is a classic suggestive sign of #VikasDubey knowing too much about too many politicians and the police force! #vikasDubeyEncounter — Chaiti Narula (@Chaiti) July 10, 2020

After knowing #vikasDubeyEncounter Politicians who are involved be like: pic.twitter.com/IJtIC76Pij — Prashant Hans Lucky (@aluckydna) July 10, 2020

Was it a fake encounter?

Was it pre-planned?

Was it because he knew the dirty secrets of politics?

No jurisdiction?#vikasDubeyEncounter

Police and UP Govt. :- pic.twitter.com/T7i0PifLhH — ARYAN Raj 👍👍 (@ARYAN15565304) July 10, 2020

Wake up and it was like i am watching a Rohit Shetty's movie.

He can reveal the name of all those who supported him. To save them it's a pre-planned political murder.#vikasDubeyEncounter #UPPolice#FakeEncounter #VikasDubeykilled#YogiAdityanath #VikasDubey #KanpurEncounter pic.twitter.com/IlyLFkqoZS — Priyank Sharma (@iPriyankSharma) July 10, 2020

BJP IT CELL will show this encounter as a great act of courage

But we all know what will happen to a gangster if he has secrets politicians and police

Well played up police and up govt#vikasDubeyEncounter pic.twitter.com/cqAxovbVIK — naman pandit (@namanpndit) July 10, 2020

Meet Christopher Nolan he has Made films like Inception, Interstellar and currently working on Tenet. UP police can contact Nolan for better scripts and direction of the scenes.#vikasDubeyEncounter#fakeencounter pic.twitter.com/TLwzpB6K5b — Teju surya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) July 10, 2020

#vikasDubeyEncounter #fakeencounter Bade log:- vikas Dubey bach gaya to hmari pole khol dega Meanwhile up police:- pic.twitter.com/oiCTLYUbrz — 々TANGENT々🇮🇳 (@pra_tea_k) July 10, 2020

JUST IN : UP Police has been nominated for Best Original Screenplay award at this year's Academy awards – Sources.#vikasDubeyEncounter — Norbert Elekes (@rohitadhikari92) July 10, 2020

A script that would put many Bollywood movies to shame!#VikasDubey #vikasDubeyEncounter — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) July 10, 2020

Even before today’s events unfolded, many including prominent journalists had predicted that he would be killed in an encounter:

A retired IPS officer tells me: ‘It’s unlikely Vikas Dubey will be caught; he and associates will be mostly ‘encountered’, they know too many secrets about too many ‘big’ people’” well, it’s day 6 since the gangster escaped after killing 8 policemen. Watch this space! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 9, 2020

Terrorist Vikas Dubey will become the most powerful mafia in UP if he surrenders and is sent to jail. UP jails are known to be hubs from where the mafia run their business. https://t.co/dVg9XJep8B — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) July 4, 2020

Vikas Dubey surrendered to MP Police, as he would be killed by UP police in staged encounter as he can implicate many in the UP police & govt. May still be 'encountered' after he is handed over to @Uppolice https://t.co/sd5cQXXXbX — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 9, 2020

The script is ready. Vikas Dubey will be killed in an encounter in the next few days. The media & SM will go to town hailing Yogi Aditynath. Will be his mini Pulwama, boosting his popularity. No one will question who leaked the info of the operations or on his political patronage — Asim Ali (@AsimAli6) July 3, 2020

Politicians and officers also raise questions

A senior police officer, who has been one of the founding officers of the STF in Uttar Pradesh was also of the same opinion and mocked the functioning of STF. He told IANS, “The Special Task Force (STF) now has very bad scriptwriters and the Vikas Dubey story proves it. Why would someone, who had surrendered on Thursday in Madhya Pradesh to escape being killed, try to escape on Friday.”

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said: “The SUV has not overturned, it is the government that has overturned. The political links of the gangster have been quietly buried in the investigations and people will never know the truth.”

A retired DGP, meanwhile, also said that Vikas had been eliminated to save some political leaders.

“The entire scenario is crystal clear. His photographs with politicians, top government officers had been going viral on the social media and it is obvious that he was better dead than alive. The people know what is the truth and the issue will snowball into a major controversy.

Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada said: “With the end of Vikas Dubey in custody, the government has ensured that the trail which would have exposed his nexus with people in positions of power who allowed criminals like him to flourish, has ended too.”

Who was Vikas Dubey?

Vikas Dubey, one of UP’s most wanted criminal, had killed at least eight police personnel, including Deputy Superintendent Devendra Mishra, in Kanpur last week.

Dubey’s criminal record dates back to 1990 and over the years, he has been charged with various degrees of attempted murder, kidnapping, extortion, rioting and so on.

(With Agency inputs)