T20 World Cup 2022: Before the start of the T20 World Cup, the captains of all the teams including India and Pakistan participated in the press conference. During this, Babar Azam's birthday was celebrated. Now some pictures of the Pakistani captain with Team India captain Rohit Sharma are going viral on social media. India and Pakistan may not be playing each other often, but the relationship between the current crop of players is extremely healthy. If we saw Babar and then-captain Virat Kohli hugging in Dubai, we saw Rohit Sharma do the same during the Asia Cup.

Reacting to the bromance between Sharma and Azam, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer posted a funny post. He shared the photo of the web series "Kota Factory" with the caption "Kitna parivarik mahol hai (What a familial atmosphere)."

Here is the tweet



Biggest clash on 23 October

Let us tell you that in the T20 World Cup, both India and Pakistan teams are in the Group 2 of Super-12. The match between the two teams will be played on 23 October at the MCG.