Watch: 2 girls exchange punches with auto driver over fare on busy Bengaluru road – Video goes viral

A video of two girls and an auto driver fighting on Bengaluru road on Monday afternoon went viral on the internet.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/watch-2-girls-exchange-punches-with-auto-driver-over-fare-on-busy-bengaluru-road-video-goes-viral-instagram-facebook-x-trending-8531260/ Copy

Watch: 2 girls exchange punches with auto driver over fare on busy Bengaluru road - Video goes viral | Image: X (ghar ke kalesh)

Viral Video: A video of two girls exchanging punches with an auto driver on a Bengaluru road in broad daylight has gone viral on the internet. A mobile clip of the incident recorded by bystanders shows two girls fighting with the auto driver on a busy road in HSR Layout 3rd Sector, with both sides exchanging blows. The incident took place on Monday. The clip was shared on X by the account named Ghar Ke Kalesh, with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru.”