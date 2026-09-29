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Watch: 2 girls exchange punches with auto driver over fare on busy Bengaluru road – Video goes viral

A video of two girls and an auto driver fighting on Bengaluru road on Monday afternoon went viral on the internet.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 29, 2026, 4:34 PM IST
viral video
Watch: 2 girls exchange punches with auto driver over fare on busy Bengaluru road - Video goes viral | Image: X (ghar ke kalesh)

Viral Video: A video of two girls exchanging punches with an auto driver on a Bengaluru road in broad daylight has gone viral on the internet. A mobile clip of the incident recorded by bystanders shows two girls fighting with the auto driver on a busy road in HSR Layout 3rd Sector, with both sides exchanging blows. The incident took place on Monday. The clip was shared on X by the account named Ghar Ke Kalesh, with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru.”

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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