Watch: 2 girls exchange punches with auto driver over fare on busy Bengaluru road – Video goes viral

Viral Video: A video of two girls exchanging punches with an auto driver on a Bengaluru road in broad daylight has gone viral on the internet. A mobile clip of the incident recorded by bystanders shows two girls fighting with the auto driver on a busy road in HSR Layout 3rd Sector, with both sides exchanging blows. The incident took place on Monday. The clip was shared on X by the account named Ghar Ke Kalesh, with the caption, “Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru.”
Kalesh b/w a Group of Girls and Auto Driver over Fare issues, HSR Layout Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/gNAxhfVs93
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 29, 2026
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