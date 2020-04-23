Mumbai: An alleged case of Islamophobia has emerged in Mumbai, wherein a 51-year-old man refused to take delivery of the grocery items from a Muslim delivery agent. The 32-year old delivery agent, alleged that the man identified as Gajanan Chaturvedi, refused to collect the order as he was Muslim. Also Read - Fire Breaks Out at Quarantine Centre in Mumbai’s Nagpada, 2 Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot

The incident took place on Tuesday when Barkat Patel, who works with Grofers, went to deliver groceries at Srushti Complex, home of the accused at Mira Road. As he reached the home of the customer, the wife of the accused started to take the delivery, however she was interrupted by his husband who asked the delivery agent for his name.

After learning that the man was a Muslim, he asked his wife to return the order. However, hurt by his comment, Patel recorded the video of the incident on his phone and registered a complaint at Kashimira police station.

Watch the video here:

This video is said to be from Maharashtra's Mira Road. This person had refused to take delivery of ordered groceries because the delivery boy was a Muslim. Hello @ThaneCityPolice @AUThackeray @CMOMaharashtra please appropriate action against such people. pic.twitter.com/VNN8Kva2E8 — Deccan Daily (@DailyDeccan) April 21, 2020

“The lady wanted to take the parcel but the man said no. When he said he would not take parcel from Muslims, I did not say anything and started to record him on my phone. It was very hurtful,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Acting upon his complaint, the police booked Gajanan Chaturvedi under the Indian Penal Code for committing a deliberate or malicious act with the intention of outraging Patel’s religious feelings and beliefs.