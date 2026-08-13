Watch: 9-year-old Boy’s birthday wish to celebrate at police station comes true; Heartwarming video goes viral

A 9-year-old Ayush, a Class 5 student from Bunkar Colony in New Delhi, expressed his innocent wish to celebrate his birthday at the Police Station.

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Watch: 9-year-old Boy’s birthday wish to celebrate at police station comes true; Heartwarming video goes viral(Photo Credit: Screengrab from X@DCP_NorthWest)

Viral video: Social media is pretty much flooded with videos that make people laugh, are amazed, or wonder how the episode turned out. From amusing incidents and responses that were nothing more than surprises to unlikely situations that were caught on camera, such videos can instantly grab the attention of the Internet audience and spread over the net in the blink of an eye. One such heartfelt video is now trending on the Internet, gaining a lot of attention from the audience.

What is the viral video all about?

As the clip continues to circulate, it has become another example of how an ordinary or unexpected incident can quickly turn into a viral sensation in the age of social media. In the viral video, a 9-year-old Ayush, a Class 5 student from Bunkar Colony in New Delhi, expressed his innocent wish to celebrate his birthday at the Police Station. Respecting his heartfelt wish, the Bharat Nagar Police Station staff arranged a special birthday celebration for Ayush, turning his simple wish into a beautiful and memorable moment, as per the Delhi Police.

What happened after the boy expressed his special birthday wish?

Taking to X, the DCP North-West Delhi wrote, “In the Bharat Nagar police station of the North-Western District, 9-year-old Ayush expressed his wish to celebrate his birthday in the station premises. Honoring his innocent wish, the police personnel organized a special birthday celebration and gave him a joy-filled surprise. .”

The post further read, “Celebrating his birthday with the police personnel made Ayush’s special day even more memorable.”

उत्तर-पश्चिमी ज़िले के थाना भारत नगर में 9 वर्षीय आयुष ने थाना परिसर में अपना जन्मदिन मनाने की इच्छा जताई। उसकी मासूम इच्छा का सम्मान करते हुए पुलिसकर्मियों ने विशेष जन्मदिन समारोह आयोजित कर उसे खुशियों भरा सरप्राइज़ दिया। पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ जन्मदिन मनाकर… pic.twitter.com/WGWtALAbdK — DCP North-West Delhi (@DCP_NorthWest) August 13, 2026

Surrounded by police personnel, Ayush celebrated his special day with smiles, joy and excitement. This lovely act shows the caring and child-friendly nature of police, while at the same time enhancing the relation of trust between children and police. For Ayush, the Police Station was not just a place of work that day, it became a place of happiness and a birthday memory he is likely to cherish for years to come. The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, receiving thousands of likes and views as it continued to circulate across various platforms.