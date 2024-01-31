WATCH | 'Aap Shaadi Kab Karoge': 6-Year-Old Vlogger Puts Rahul Gandhi In Tough Spot During Nyay Yatra; His Reply...

Home

Arsh Nawaz-- a 6-year-old YouTuber from Bihar's Kishanganj, met and interacted with Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Bus on January 29 (Monday).

Screengrab from video shared by @rahulgandhi on Instagram.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi shared a heartwarming moment with a six-year-old boy during his ongoing Nyay Yatra which entered into West Bengal’s Malda on Wednesday. However, little did the Congress leader know that the child would put him in a tough spot when he asked him the ultimate question– “When are you getting married?”.

The child’s question apparently caught Gandhi off guard who looked amused and awe-struck by the child’s boldness. However, the Congress-scion, wearing his trademark smile, replied that he will look into into once he gets some free time from work.

Arsh Nawaz– a 6-year-old YouTuber from Bihar’s Kishanganj, met and interacted with Rahul Gandhi on the Nyay Yatra Bus on January 29 (Monday).

Gandhi shared a video of heartening chit chat with the child on his Instagram page in which the jolly little fellow can be seen boldly asking the Congress leader one of life’s toughest questions. “Aap shaadi kab karoge (when are you planning to get married)”, the little boy asked, catching Gandhi off-guard.

The Congress replied: “I am work right now. I will look into into once I get some free time from my work”.

Rahul Gandhi’s car windscreen shattered due to sudden braking, says Congress

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra entered into West Bengal’s Malda today and controversy erupted after it was alleged that the Congress leader’s car was attacked with stones in the TMC-ruled state, due to which the rear windscreen of the vehicle was shattered.

However, later in the day, the Congress said the windscreen broke when sudden brakes were applied during his ongoing yatra in Malda district, contradicting its state unit chief Adhir Chowdhury’s allegation that the vehicle was “pelted with stones”.l.

In an X post, Congress said the window pane was damaged when sudden brakes had to be applied due to a woman coming in front of the vehicle during ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Malda district.

However, Gandhi was unharmed in the incident. Television footage showed him inspecting the damaged window pane after arriving at a designated halt.

Stones pelted in Malda, claims Adhir Chowdhury

Earlier today, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury, who was seen seated in the backseat of Gandhi’s car, had alleged that the “stone-pelting” occurred in Malda’s Harishchandrapur area as the yatra re-entered West Bengal from Bihar.

“The rear window pane of the vehicle in which Rahul Gandhi was travelling was smashed after being pelted with stones… this is unacceptable,” Chowdhury remarked.

Mamata claims incident happened in Bihar

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, claimed the incident happened in the Katihar area in adjoining Bihar, not in West Bengal.

Speaking at a programme in neighbouring Murshidabad district, Banerjee said the incident took place in “Katihar area in Bihar, bordering West Bengal”.

“I learnt that Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones. I checked what exactly happened and found that the incident occurred in Katihar, not in West Bengal. The car entered West Bengal with the glass already broken I condemn the attack. This is nothing but a drama,” Banerjee said.

The Congress, in a post on its official X handle, stated that the incident did happen in Malda but because brakes had to be applied due to a woman coming in front of the vehicle.

“A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji in Malda, West Bengal. In this crowd, a woman suddenly came in front of Rahul ji’s car to meet him, due to which the brakes were suddenly applied. Then the glass of the car broke due to the rope used in the security circle,” the post read.

“People’s leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice against the injustice being done to the people. The public is with them, the public is keeping them safe,” it added.

‘No record of any such incident in Malda’: Police

A police officer in Malda district said, “As per initial reports, the window pane was damaged in Bihar when the car was entering West Bengal. We don’t have reports of any such incident taking place after the yatra entered West Bengal.”

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was also present in Malda district this morning to participate in government distribution programmes.

Chowdhury raised questions about security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi, who is entitled to Z-plus security cover.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)