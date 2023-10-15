Watch: Congres’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Rides Bike Without Helmet, Performs Stunts

Home

West Bengal: Congress veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was seen riding a bike without wearing a helmet in a viral video. The senior Congress leader was also seen doing a stunt by leaving the handles of the bike while riding it.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Rides Bike Without Helmet, Performs Stunts | Photo: ANI

Berhampore: Congress veteran leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was spotted riding a bullet near West Bengal’s Berhampore on Sunday without wearing a helmet. In a video that quickly went viral on the internet, he can be seen riding the motorcycle with a pillion rider sitting behind. Dozens of other bikers accompanied him in Murshidabad. In the clip, Chowdhury can be seen wearing a cap instead of a helmet while riding the bike. He was even seen performing stunts by letting go of the bike’s handlebars. When asked about it, the Congress leader stated that he would have no issue if the police penalized him for violating traffic norms, but he claimed that the road was deserted.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Rides Bike Without Helmet: Watch The Video

“If the police penalise me then there is no problem, but there were no people at the place where I was riding the bike. And I rode after a long time because I have memories associated with that place,” he said.

Murshidabad, West Bengal: On driving a bike without a helmet near Berhampore, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, “If the police penalise me then there is no problem, but there were no people at the place where I was riding the bike. And I rode after a long time because… https://t.co/hl17tb9jov pic.twitter.com/oah9J4V39O — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2023

