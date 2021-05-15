An extremely adorable video is going viral on social media where a group of the cutest little lion cubs are seen following their mother. Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Refuses to Come Down From Tree, Cop Climbs After Him | Watch
Chhattisgarh IPS officer Dipanshi Kabra tweeted the video saying, "Parade commander, ready for marching practice with new cadets…"
The video has been watched more than 68 thousand times and it has received over 5,700 likes so far.
In the video, a lioness is seen waiting for children at a turn. Then, a group of six little lion cubs follow their mother by taking cute baby steps. When all the cubs form a line, their mother then walks ahead so they could follow her.
Watch the heartwarming video here:
Twitter users said the video made their day and was the cutest thing they had seen that day.
Another similar video was shared by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services on Twitter with a really nice message that said: “Follow your mother. You will never go wrong”.
In the video, a lioness is walking down a path and two tiny cubs are seen following her. The video has received more than 18 thousand views and 2,700 likes so far.