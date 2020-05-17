If the frightful image of a leopard resting in the corner of a Hyderabad road was any less scary, a video from the city has now gone viral featuring the leopard attacking a truck cleaner which will surely leave you shivering in fear. Surfacing days after the picture grabbed eyeballs, the leopard was seen lunging at the man in broad daylight on the road. Also Read - Scientists Name New Species of Fungus 'Troglomyces Twitteri' After Discovering it in Image of Millipede on Twitter

Taking to their Twitter handle, Forests and Wildlife Protection Society of Telengana shared the CCTV footage from the camera that recorded the incident. The video shows trucks lined on a road with a driver and a cleaner running from one end and jumping into the security of the vehicle. While the truck driver managed to climb onto the cabin in time, the cleaner ran towards the shops lined on the other end but finding the shutters closed, ran back towards the truck.

It was then that the leopard enters the frame, having jumped over the divider and pounced at the cleaner who was just lifting himself inside the cabin. Trying to drag the cleaner by his feet, the leopard scurried away as the man escaped with few injuries. Jumping over the closed shutters of the shops, the leopard was charged at by a couple of street dogs who ran up to the scene only to be chased away by the feline.

CCTV footage of Hyderabad Leopard after running away from Main Road on 14th May at 8:41am just before it jumped into Agricultural Farm. @RandeepHooda @ParveenKaswan @saroshlodhi @ANI @umasudhir @Nilesh_TNIE pic.twitter.com/qIIsKzg9OC — Forests And Wildlife Protection Society-FAWPS (@FFawps) May 16, 2020

The leopard is still on loose despite the best efforts by a team of forest officials and police to trap it.