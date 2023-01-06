Watch: Anand Mahindra Shares Nostalgic Video Featuring Old Items; Internet Calls it ‘Evergreen’

Viral Video: Anand Mahindra, the chairman of Mahindra Group, is quite popular on social media, especially on the Microblogging site Twitter. The Billionaire businessman often shares posts related to different genres. Recently, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a video that featured household items that were popular until a few decades ago but have since been surpassed by newer models.

The video included images of objects such as cassette tapes, lanterns, vintage scooter models, and even soaps. “What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum,” the business tycoon tweeted.

The video also includes an antique landline phone, a scooter, an iron, several different types of lanterns, a vintage alarm clock, an old torchlight, a kerosene burner, and a container. The video includes cassettes as well as a tape recorder, typewriter, and transistor radio. The entire clip features Lata Mangeshkar’s rendition of the Shirin Farhad song ‘Guzra Hua Zamana’ from the 1956 film Shirin Farhad.

What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum 😊 pic.twitter.com/x8w2Row82E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 6, 2023

The video has received over 604.6 K views and 10.7 k likes. As usual, Internet users loved the video. They flooded the comment section with their own experiences and witty remarks. “Indeed sir! You rekindled my memories…digged into few things! AND got my typing certificates during my FY of college. Then by the time finished college, ended up working with computers 😊,” wrote one user. “Great memories. Those were best days ofcourse with least technology but more comfortable. But now hytec knowledge with more worries. Chalne dev. Chalthi ka naam jindagi,” a second user commented. A third user expressed, “Nostalgic and evergreen. What a time that was and truly our new generation will find it difficult to believe. Seeing this compilation gave me goosebumps and took me back to that old wonderful times.”