Home

Viral

Watch- Assamese version of Sunny Deol starrer Border 2, Ghar Kab Aaoge goes viral, netizens say, Better than original

Watch- Assamese version of Sunny Deol starrer Border 2, Ghar Kab Aaoge goes viral, netizens say, ‘Better than original’

Description: The Assamese remake of Sunny Deol’s Border 2, titled Ghar Kab Aaoge, is taking the internet by storm. Fans claim it even surpasses the original. Watch the viral video now!

A young singer from Assam has recently captured the attention of music lovers with his soulful rendition of the iconic song “Ghar Kab Aaoge” from the highly anticipated movie Border 2. Unlike the original Hindi version, this Assamese version adds a distinct local touch that resonates deeply with listeners across the country. Social media has been flooded with shares and reactions as audiences praise the emotional depth and patriotic feel of the song.

The Assamese rendition of “Ghar Kab Aaoge”

The performance has struck a chord, combining nostalgia with a fresh regional flavor. Many viewers have described the rendition as “pure goosebumps” and celebrated it as an impressive display of talent from Assam. Fans say the Assamese lyrics make the song feel more intimate and heartfelt, adding layers of emotion that make it uniquely captivating.

The reaction of netizens

Netizens have been quick to share their love for the song. Many have commented using heart emojis, while others tagged Vishal Mishra, one of the original singers, to appreciate his vocal brilliance and the inspiration behind this version. Comments such as “OMG!! This is even better than the original” and “Hindi song turned into Assamese sound more beautiful” have gone viral. It seems the emotional resonance of the Assamese language combined with a patriotic tune has elevated the experience for listeners, creating a wave of positivity across platforms.

Watch here:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barpeta Buzz | Memes, Culture, News (@barpetabuzz)

The iconic “Ghar Kab Aaoge”

The original composition of the song comes from the legendary 1997 patriotic film Border. Sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Anu Malik, the song became a timeless anthem capturing the longing of soldiers during the Indo-Pak war and the emotional struggles of their families.

The modern version, created for Border 2, features renowned vocalists including Sonu Nigam, Vishal Mishra, Diljit Dosanjh and Arijit Singh. It preserves the patriotic essence while giving it a contemporary musical touch, and the Assamese version adds another layer of cultural richness to this legacy.

Also read: Border 2 singer Vishal Mishra reacts as blind boy sings ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’, viral video wins hearts

About Border 2

Border 2, a recent blockbuster war drama, serves as a standalone sequel to the 1997 classic Border, directed by Anurag Singh. The film was released in theaters on January 23, 2026, timed perfectly for the Republic Day weekend.

The ensemble cast features Sunny Deol returning in a new role as Lt. Col. Fateh Singh Kaler, alongside Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The film has been a massive commercial success, with current reports as of January 28, 2026, stating it has accumulated approximately Rs 216.79 crore net in India and a worldwide gross collection nearing Rs 289 crore.

Also read: Akshaye Khanna’s cameo in Border 2 goes viral, makers reveal it wasn’t influenced by Dhurandhar’s success: ‘Was already scripted’ – WATCH

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.