New Delhi: One must have seen West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee playing the piano and also might have heard singing, but this time she has surprised everyone by shaking a leg at the inauguration ceremony of Bangla Sangeet Mela in Kolkata on Wednesday. The video clip of her dancing with a tribal woman on stage has taken over the internet and was shared by many.

According to a India Today report, after inaugurating the music festival, the chief minister also honoured several folk artistes in the event, including musicians, singers and dancers. And, as she felicitated celebrated Santhal dancer Basanti Hembram, she requested her to show her some moves. Soon, someone called for music and then, CM Banerjee broke into a dance with Dancer Hembram.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee broke into a dance during the opening of Bangla Sangeet Mela 2020 in Kolkata yesterday pic.twitter.com/TLDQOvyXBr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2020

Around 5,000 singers from across West Bengal are set to perform in the music festival which is being held from December 24 to 31. ‘Paray Paray Sangeet Mela’, music soirees in various localities, will also be held in the evening hours from December 24-31 to take the festival to every nook and corner of the city.

“Over 5,000 musicians from across the state, representing various genres of music, will perform in auditoriums, including Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, Phanibhusan Bidyabinod Jatramanch and in open-air stages,” a department official said.

As part of the festival, an exhibition – ‘Tribute to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay on his birth centenary year’ – will be held at Gaganendra Pradarshashala on the life and works of the legendary singer, he said. A seminar on music and its influence on films will be organised as well.

Along with the music carnival, ‘Biswabangla Loksanskriti Utsav’ will be held in open-air theatres in the city from December 29 to January 1.