Watch: Bike-Borne Robbers Storm Surat Bank In Broad Daylight, Loot Rs 14 Lakh At Gunpoint

The audacious robbery was captured on CCTV cameras in and outside the bank and the footage has now gone viral on social media platforms.

New Delhi: Motorcycle-borne assailants stormed a bank in Gujarat’s Surat, held the staff and customers hostage at gunpoint, and looted Rs 14 lakh from the premises before fleeing the scene. According to reports, the incident took place at around 11 AM on Friday morning when five bike-borne men barged in to the Surat branch of Bank of Maharashtra and brandished a handgun at the cashier. The robbers kept their helmets on during the heist in a bid to prevent being identified.

The audacious robbery was captured on CCTV cameras in and outside the bank and the footage has now gone viral on social media platforms. The security footage showed the armed robbers arriving at the Bank of Maharashtra branch on two motorcycles. They are wearing helmets, apparently in a bid to escape identification.

Once inside the bank, the attackers pull out their handguns and point them at the bank staff and the customers. The robbers can be seen instructing the cashiers to dump the cash on their counters into their bags.

five robbers made off with Rs 14 lakh from a bank in #Surat in just five minutes. The incident was captured on CCTV. The Surat Police has launched a city-wide search post the #robbery.#Gujarat #bankrobbery pic.twitter.com/Y9DIdEK5AE — Rajamoni Mahesh 🇮🇳 (@Rajamonimahesh) August 12, 2023

Some of the burglars then herd the bank employees and customers into a room while one of them, wearing a pink shirt is seen searching for money on the cash counters with a gun in his hand as a bank staffer passively watches on.

Later, one robber, with his face covered with a scarf, put the money in his bag and makes his exit from the bank once the bag is full.

The robbery lasted for a little over five minutes during which the five robbers, who have not been identified yet, decamped with nearly Rs 14 lakh in cash from the bank. The assailants kept the staff and customers locked in a backroom at the bank during the course of the bold heist, police said.

A senior official of the Surat Police said the cops received information about the robbery and immediately arrived at the scene.

A red-alert has been issued in the area and the police are conducting searches across the Gujarat capital to nab the robbers. Police said nearby CCTV cameras and other electronic means are being scanned to track down the five burglars.

