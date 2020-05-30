In an attempt to crack up netizens amid the COVID-19 gloom and at a time when work-from-home is no longer a luxury but a necessity, a TikTok user left fans in splits as she portrayed how she celebrates when her husband is working but she is not. Typical of all of us on an off day, the woman just goes a bit extra by turning up in a bloated up clown’s costume and hilariously shaking a leg to the song in the background. Also Read - Moscow-bound Air India Repatriation Flight Returns Midway After Pilot Tests COVID-19+, Another Plane Sent to Bring Back Indians

With boredom robbing us off our sanity and yearn for fresher content online increasing, the video by Johanna Ortega comes at just the right time. It opens to a man sitting in black casuals, engrossed in work over his laptop in the living room when the wife slides into the room and hilariously starts celebrating her ‘no work’ day. Unperturbed, the man merely glances at her and his reaction is typical of all husbands ever who are used to their wives’ dramatic reactions. Also Read - Thalaivi Director AL Vijay And Wife R Aishwarya Welcome a Baby Boy Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Watch the video here: Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Now Migrants Don't Want to Return Home, Claims Noida DM

Making fans double down with laughter at the hilarious twerk, the video grabbed close to 3 million likes on TikTok instantly while still going strong. The video was captioned, “When your husband is working but you’re not.”

On another note, in a new challenge to the Chinese app and riding the back of the ongoing ‘YouTube vs TikTok‘ debate in India, IIT Roorkee’s student developed the Mitron App, a desi competitor of the short video sharing application. Crossing 5 million downloads within one month of launch on Google Play Store, the Indian rival has reportedly been getting over 5 lakh downloads per day on an average.