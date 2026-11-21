Watch: Boy, girl taking photos in garden brutally thrashed with sticks, chased in Mumbai, video goes viral

A couple was allegedly attacked with sticks, stones and punches by a group of juveniles while taking photos at a garden near Phoenix Mall in Mumbai's Kurla.

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Watch: Boy, girl taking photos in garden brutally thrashed with sticks, chased in Mumbai, video goes viral | image; x

Viral video: A video of a couple has gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen being thrashed by juveniles in Mumbai. The incident took place in a garden near Phoenix Mall in Kurla on Friday. The juveniles started passing comments while the couple were busy clicking photos. When the duo objected, the juveniles started thrashing them with sticks, punches and kicks. According to the police, the group of juveniles consisted of 8–10 boys.

What does the video show?

The entire incident was recorded by local residents on their mobile phones. In one of the viral clips, a group of juveniles can be seen attacking the couple with sticks and stones. They can be seen throwing punches and kicks on the boy and even the girl. . They also chased the couple briefly down a flight of stairs.

Watch the video here