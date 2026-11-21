Viral video: A video of a couple has gone viral on the internet in which they can be seen being thrashed by juveniles in Mumbai. The incident took place in a garden near Phoenix Mall in Kurla on Friday. The juveniles started passing comments while the couple were busy clicking photos. When the duo objected, the juveniles started thrashing them with sticks, punches and kicks. According to the police, the group of juveniles consisted of 8–10 boys.
The entire incident was recorded by local residents on their mobile phones. In one of the viral clips, a group of juveniles can be seen attacking the couple with sticks and stones. They can be seen throwing punches and kicks on the boy and even the girl. . They also chased the couple briefly down a flight of stairs.
This is terrifying. Eight juveniles allegedly assaulted a couple near Phoenix Mall, Kurla, while they were taking pictures. The boy did the right thing by avoiding a fight.
You never know when someone might pull out a knife. No context can justify such violence. https://t.co/2m4n7D55Rb
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 21, 2026
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