WATCH: Brave Dogs Chase Away Leopard Sneaking Into House In Maharashtra’s Nashik; Caught on CCTV

Nashik: Every dog is a lion at home. While many of us must have used this old phrase to taunt other, not many would have had the chance to see it in action. A new video going around the internet is shocking people as it captured how two pet dogs, sleeping outside the main door of the house, scared away a wild leopard. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera in the Adgaon Shivar area of Nashik in Maharastra.

In the video, a wild leopard sneaked into a house and stealthily approached a pet dog that was enjoying slumber at the entrance of the human home. However, another dog woke up and started barking at the leopard and both the dogs chased the wild cat away.

Vrishali Gade, Forest Department officer, while speaking to ANI, said, “In the Adgaon Shivar area, the compound area of the bungalow in which the leopard entered, belongs to a person named Prabhavkar Manude. The leopard was shown entering the compound of the bungalow and attacking the dog. But dogs attacked the leopard and chased him away”.

“There is a possibility that the leopard came from the field area nearby the residence. In cooperation with the forest department, we have begun the procedure to put up a cage. However, there is no information on the leopard harming any citizen in the area”, said Gade.

In a separate incident, a leopard on Wednesday evening entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial “Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta” in Film City in Mumbai’s Goregaon district, triggering panic and havoc.

A viral video showed a wild cat walking up above one of the structures of the set while panic-stricken people running for safety. Some people even recorded the footage. The incident took place at 4:00 pm on Wednesday.

Earlier, in June, a similar incident took place where a leopard was scared away by a dog, presumably a pet, guarding the entrance of a residential property in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar. In the CCTV footage of the incident, the leopard could be seen on the prowl and trying to enter the house when it encountered the dog. The canine started barking to prevent the big cat from inching closer.

Following the face-off, the clip showed the leopard retreating before turning and finally sprinting outside the house into the bushes.

