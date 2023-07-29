Home

Watch: British Airways Serves KFC To Customers On Flight

A video doing rounds on social media shows the British Airways flight attendants serving Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to the passengers during a flight back to the UK.

Passengers had mixed reactions on the matter. (Photo credits: Twitter)

A video from a recent flight of British Airways is doing the rounds on social media, but not for the best reasons. The video shows the flight attendants serving Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) to the passengers during a journey to the UK. As the flight touched down in Nassau in the Bahamas, the cabin crew bought several buckets of fast food after they realised that their facilities were not properly chilled, making the food available on the flight questionable.

What British Airways Said

The video shows the passengers receiving chicken legs from KFC directly from the bucket. The stopover to obtain food for the passengers added one more hour to the overall journey. Reacting to the incident, British Airways gave a statement to the wider media saying that their teams sprang into action and made sure that customers had something to eat. Apologising for the inconvenience to the customers they were quoted saying, “We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion. We’re sorry if we ruffled any feathers.”

British Airways’ new inflight menu ___ pic.twitter.com/Fa1AOHTyyg — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) July 27, 2023

How Passengers Reacted

Some of the passengers were not happy with British Airways’ recent services. They claimed that they were provided with one KFC chicken leg per person on such a lengthy journey.

On the other hand, some of the passengers were more understanding towards the entire situation and came in support of British Airways. One of them told The Sun that intense heat made the food on the flight unsafe and the airlines did not wish to take a chance of the whole flight getting sick. Meanwhile, another one claimed that this was their only option to ensure everyone was safe and did not starve. One traveller revealed that the passengers received vouchers to buy food on arrival and British Airlines did the best they could under the given circumstances.

