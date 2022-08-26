London: Rishi Sunak, a finalist in the race to become the British prime minister succeeding Boris Johnson, was seen performing gau pooja (cow worship) in London. The video, showing the 42-year-old leader performing the rituals has gone viral on the social media. In the viral video, Sunak can be seen at a cow enclosure along with wife Akshata Murthy, who is also the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy. The couple can be seen standing next to a cow that has been readied for the occasion.Also Read - 'You Indians Are Everywhere,' Texas Woman Hurls Racial Slurs, Assaults Indian-American Women | Video

Sunak can be seen performing an aarti (religious ceremony) in front of the cow, standing next to his wife. The former UK Chancellor can be first seen with a brass tumbler in his hand, offering holy water to the cow. The priest standing next to the couple then hands him a diya (earthen lamp) as they perform the ritual and seek blessing from the cow. The priests around the couple can be also heard telling them about the next ritual. Also Read - Parrots Sit In Special Car Seats Made Of Face Masks, Cute Viral Video Has 4 Million Views. Watch

Who? Rishi Sunak (PM candidate)

Where ? London, England

What ? Performing Cow worship That’s our rich cultural heritage we must be proud about. तत् त्वम असि = Tat twam asi #Hinduism #Rishisunak #India #London #Hindutva pic.twitter.com/aaKdz9UM5R — Sumit Arora (@LawgicallyLegal) August 25, 2022

Also Read - Super Easy Trick to Solve Rubik's Cube Every Time Goes Viral With 98 Million Views. Watch

The video of the gau pooja comes days after Sunak visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor on the outskirts of London to celebrate Janmashtami and seek Lord Krishna’s blessings. The manor, on its official Instagram page, said that Sunak talked about the Bhagavad Gita and how it gives him strength.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Rishi Sunak wrote, “Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna’s birthday.”