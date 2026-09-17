WATCH: Burj Khalifa lights up in special tribute for PM Modi’s 76th birthday; India-UAE ties in focus

The Burj Khalifa, standing at around 828 metres, is the world’s tallest building and has frequently been used for special light displays marking important occasions and personalities.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/viral/watch-burj-khalifa-lights-up-in-special-tribute-for-pm-modis-76th-birthday-india-uae-ties-in-focus-8526283/ Copy

Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa was illuminated in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday on Thursday, September 17, in a display highlighting the close ties between India and the United Arab Emirates. Modi, who was born on September 17, 1950, turned 76 on Thursday. Birthday greetings poured in from political leaders and public figures across India, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union ministers and several chief ministers.

The Burj Khalifa display featured visuals celebrating the Indian Prime Minister, turning Dubai’s skyline into part of the birthday celebrations.

The gesture also drew attention to the strong relationship between India and the UAE. The two countries have expanded cooperation in areas including trade, investment, energy, technology and people-to-people ties in recent years.

A Global Icon Honored at the World’s Tallest Icon In a dazzling display of respect, friendship and strong diplomatic ties, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa lit up the UAE skyline to honor Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi Ji on his 75th Birthday. The world’s… pic.twitter.com/atweodr33B — Dr. Bu Abdullah (@Dr_BuAbdullah) September 16, 2026

Burj Khalifa’s special gesture for Modi

This is not the first time the world-famous Dubai landmark has marked Modi’s birthday.

In September 2025, the Burj Khalifa was lit up with images of Modi and birthday greetings when he turned 75. The display was widely reported as a gesture highlighting India-UAE friendship.

The Burj Khalifa, standing at around 828 metres, is the world’s tallest building and has frequently been used for special light displays marking important occasions and personalities.

PM Modi turns 76

Modi’s 76th birthday was marked by celebrations and greetings across India. Leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and S Jaishankar extended their wishes, while several state leaders also shared messages.

In Gujarat, celebrations were also held in Modi’s hometown of Vadnagar, with several programmes organised to mark the occasion.

The Burj Khalifa illumination added an international touch to the birthday celebrations, while also putting the spotlight on the longstanding relationship between India and the UAE.