WATCH: Burqa-Clad Man Dances During Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations In Tamil Nadu, Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The accused, Arunkumar, was seen dancing during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Vellore while wearing a burqa.

Screengrab from video shared on X.

New Delhi: A man was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police after a video showed him dancing during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations while wearing a burqa. According to reports, a video showing a burqa-clad man, later identified as Arunkumar, during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Vellore district of the state.

A senior official said police had received a complaint seeking action against a burqa-clad man seen dancing during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 21. The video, which quickly went viral on social media platforms after it was shared, showed the accused Arunkumar, dancing while wearing a burqa among other revelers during a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration event, he said.

Watch the video here:

The man seen in a video wearing a burqa (Religious dress for females, mostly Muslims) and dancing during Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Vellore district on September 21, has been identified as 'Arunkumar' and arrested for inciting religious sentiments.

India. pic.twitter.com/EJnjsOxCLG — Funny News Hub (@Funnynewshub) September 24, 2023

Based on the complaint, police launched an investigation and identified and identified the accused as Arunkumar, a resident of Viruthampattu, the official said, adding that Arunkumar was arrested for hurting religious sentiments and attempting to stir communal enmity between two groups.

Vellore Police said they have also issued a stern warning against anyone who tries to stir communal tensions in the state. “Strict action will be taken against such individuals,” the police said.

An official said the cops are investigating whether others were involved in the incident, adding that further probe is ongoing.

In a similar incident, last month, a 23-year-old engineering graduate was arrested by the police in Kerala’s Kochi after he was caught secretly filming videos inside a women’s washroom at a famous mall in the city.

The accused, identified as Abhimanyu, reportedly donned a burqa to masquerade as a woman and allegedly filmed women in a clandestine manner in a washroom, Kochi Police had said.

As per the police, the incident took place at a famous mall in Kochi, when Abhimanyu, a robotics engineering graduate working in Kochi, got caught filming videos inside a women’s washroom while wearing a burqa (veil) to pose as a woman.

Kerala techie arrested for planting camera in Kochi mall's women's bathroom Police arrested Abhimanyu (23) for trying to place a camera in the washroom of Lulu Mall, Kochi, Kerala The mobile camera was placed inside the washroom after wearing a Burqa. pic.twitter.com/oJ39qEGfzC — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 17, 2023

The 23-year-old accused was arrested and booked under sections 354(C) (voyeurism), 419 (impersonation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66E of the IT Act, police said, adding that the accused was later remanded to 14 days in judicial custody by a local court.

