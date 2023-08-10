Home

Viral

Cats VS Snakes: Watch Lethal Paws Unleash On Serpents

Cats VS Snakes: Watch Lethal Paws Unleash On Serpents

The furry cats display remarkable reflexes and bravery, which has left the viewers amazed. The video was shared on Twitter and has been viewed by over 1 million people.

Lethal Paws Unleash On Serpents. Twitter @DinuEugenia

The internet is flooded with animal videos, but cat videos hold a special place, and we enjoy watching the adorable behaviour of these cats. Videos of these charming felines always bring a big smile to our faces, no matter what we’re doing. However, a recently viral video portrays these cats in a completely different manner. This video is a compilation of various clips that depict cats encountering snakes. In this compilation of videos, the furry cats display remarkable reflexes and bravery, which has left the viewers amazed. The video was shared on Twitter and has been viewed by over 1 million people. It has also sparked conversations and garnered a lot of admiration from viewers.

Trending Now

The compilation video was shared on Twitter by a user named @DinuEugenia with the caption, “The cat’s reflexes are impressive.”

What The Video Show?

The video starts with a captivating encounter between a black Cobra and a seemingly fearless cat tucked inside a box. Rather than fleeing from the approaching reptile, the cat meets its hisses with its own and swiftly retaliates as the snake launches an aggressive attack. Displaying exceptional reflexes, the cat manages to fend off the Cobra’s advances, ultimately forcing the snake to retreat defeated.

The video keeps showing more incredible battles. In one part, there’s a small and determined kitten facing a persistent brown snake. The kitten carefully hits and moves to protect itself, not letting the snake get an advantage. Even when the snake tries to wrap around the kitten, the kitten quickly responds and wins the fight, making people really astonished by its skills.

As the video progresses, the fights get more intense. In the third battle, a cat is really determined to beat a strong opponent. The cat is ready with its claws and it starts a smart “dance” with the snake. It cleverly avoids the snake’s strikes and fights back. The cat’s quick moves and smart thinking keep impressing people who watch the video online.

Watch The Video Here

Los reflejos de los gatos son impresionantes. 😯 pic.twitter.com/Ww7Ymx15cT — Eugenia Dinu (@DinuEugenia) August 5, 2023

The amazing compilation also prompted Twitter users to express their thoughts in the comments section. Most of the users praised the marvellous reflexes.

One comment encapsulated the general sentiment, humorously stating, “Cats are from a different planet.” Another user compared the feline’s smooth movements to a scene from an old Jackie Chan movie, highlighting the extraordinary nature of the showdowns.

Speculation and discussion also emerged among viewers, as they analyzed the cat’s tactics. Some users questioned whether the cat’s paw strikes were meant to stun the snake, adding a layer of intrigue to the captivating footage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES