Indore: A group of alert passengers garnered praise online after they saved a woman from falling under a moving train in the nick of time. The incident happened at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city when the women tried to get aboard a moving train. A CCTV footage of the incident is now going viral across social media platforms. According to Khemraj Meena, Railway PRO, the incident happened on Tuesday.

WATCH:

In the CCTV footage, one can see that as the train take-up speed, and move out of the station, a woman and several other passengers arrive and stand near the train. In the next few seconds, the woman can be seen trying to board the moving train and within a moment she falls off, but thankfully the passengers standing near her pull her up and saved her from falling to death. A railway police official can also be seen running towards the accident scene.

“The woman passenger was boarding a train along with a man and a child. After keeping the luggage inside the train, the man and the child boarded the train. The woman slipped off and fell off from the moving train and got stuck between the station and the platform,” said Meena.

Because of the alertness of co-passengers, they pulled the chain on time so the train stopped and the woman was rescued,” he added.