WATCH: Chaos At Mahesh Babu-Starrer ‘Guntur Kaaram’ Pre-Release Event; Cop Injured In Stampede

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu language film featuring Mahesh Babu and Srilila in lead roles. Directed by Trivikram and produced by Hasin and Harika Creations, the film is set to hit theatres on January 12.

Chaos erupted at the 'Guntur Kaaram' pre-release event as unruly fans clashed with each other.

Guntur, Andhra Pradesh: Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Guntur Kaaram’ in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as rowdy fans clashed with the police and vandalized the place. A policeman was also injured in the ensuing stampede, officials said.

A senior official said, a police personnel, identified as Venkata Rao, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, sustained a leg fracture during the incident. The Circle Inspector of Old Guntur, Subbarao, confirmed the injury to the Sub-Inspector, news agency ANI reported.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras and the footage went viral on social media platforms. In the viral clip, unruly fans can be seen throwing the plastic chairs and clashing with the police as well as with each other while prompting the cops to resort to baton charge to disperse the disorderly mob.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: A police official identified as Venkata Rao, Sub Inspector at Old Guntur police station, was injured in a stampede during the pre-release event of 'Guntur Kaaram' featuring actor Mahesh Babu in Guntur district. pic.twitter.com/rCHO1OmEeZ — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

The crazed fans can also be seen pushing the barricades and throwing chairs at each other.

According to reports, a massive crowd had assembled at the pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s latest film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ at Namburu Cross Road in Guntur district on Tuesday. However, the situation at the venue at the venue soon descended into chaos as unruly fans tried to cross the barricades and assaulted each other, causing a stampede-like scenario in a bid to get front row seats or even a place to stand with a good view of the proceedings.

The fans can be seen stepping over on another as a stampede ensued while the cops resorted to lathi charge to quell the raging mob.

Hailing the efforts of the police personnel in controlling the chaotic situation at the event, actor Mahesh Babu thanked the Guntur police in a social media post. “A special mention to the Guntur police for all their support and assistance throughout the event,” the Guntur Kaaram actor wrote on Instagram earlier today.

Reports said the film’s pre-release event was initially scheduled to be held in Telangana’s Hyderabad but “security issues” prompted the organizers to postpone and later shift the event to Guntur.

Guntur Kaaram is a Telugu language film featuring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in lead roles. Directed by Trivikram and produced by Hasin and Harika Creations, the film is set to hit theatres on January 12. The trailer of the film was released on Sunday.

The Mahesh Babu-starrer boasts music production by Thaman.

(With inputs from agencies)

