WATCH: Vijay gifts his Dior sunglasses to elderly woman during surprise farm stop; Heartwarming video goes Viral

Vijay reportedly spent around 15 minutes at the farm before continuing his journey. During his visit, he also gave dhotis and sarees to the family that owned the farm.

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WATCH: Vijay gifts his Dior sunglasses to elderly woman during surprise farm stop; Heartwarming video goes Viral (Image: Videograb, enhanced with AI)

A brief roadside meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and an elderly woman turned into one of the most talked-about moments of his visit to Salem’s Mettur. During the unexpected interaction, Vijay met a group of elderly women working on a farm and later gifted his own pair of Christian Dior sunglasses to one of them.

Vijay was in Mettur to open the gates of the Mettur Dam and release water for Samba cultivation in the Cauvery Delta. After visiting the Mettur hydroelectric power station and opening the sluice gates of the Stanley Reservoir, he reportedly made an unscheduled stop at a roadside farm while heading towards Salem airport.

Vijay stops to meet women working in farm

According to local accounts, Vijay noticed several elderly women working in the fields and decided to get out of his vehicle and meet them. One of the women, identified as Chellam, approached him and held his hand. The two spoke briefly, with Vijay asking about her health and whether she had eaten.

Chellam later recalled that she told the chief minister she had not eaten because she was waiting to meet him.

Vijay also asked her name and spoke to her about her well-being before walking around the farm with her. He also visited a nearby cattle shed belonging to a local farmer, Palanisamy.

During their conversation, Vijay offered Chellam the sunglasses he was wearing. She accepted the gift and was later seen wearing the oversized sunglasses as she walked alongside the chief minister. She kept her hand on Vijay’s arm and waved at people who had gathered to see him.

#WATCH | Salem | Tamil Nadu CM Joseph Vijay visits the house of a farmer and gifts his glasses to an elderly woman in Mettur (Source: TN CMO) https://t.co/VQy07Jy7kt pic.twitter.com/NhZN3FfXmF — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

Speaking to news agency PTI, Chellam said she was surprised when Vijay suddenly came and stood beside her. She said she was extremely happy to meet him and that he gave her the sunglasses as a gift.

Chellam also recalled Vijay’s days as an actor and said the moment reminded her of his films. “He looked just like he does in his movies,” Chellam said and added “I was so happy I told him I would defend him if anyone ever tried to harm him.”

The interaction, which lasted only a few minutes, quickly became a memorable moment for the elderly woman and those present at the farm.

Vijay reportedly spent around 15 minutes at the farm before continuing his journey. During his visit, he also gave dhotis and sarees to the family that owned the farm. He spoke with them about farming and local issues.