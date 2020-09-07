Congress leader Kavitha Reddy who is facing brickbats on social media for allegedly attacking actress Samyuktha Hegde on September 4 ta lake garden in Bengaluru tendered an unconditional apology on Sunday. Also Read - Dissenters Jitin Prasada, Raj Babbar Left Out of Congress Panels For 2022 UP Polls

“I have always opposed moral policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake,” Reddy said in a tweet. Also Read - 'Rise Above Affinity For Family', Expelled Congress Leaders Write to Sonia Gandhi

“As a responsible citizen and progressive woman, I own up to and sincerely apologise to Samyuktha Hegde and her friends!” she added. Also Read - Preparations at Par, Metro Services to be Back on Track From Today in Graded Manner Across India | 10 Points

I have always opposed Moral Policing. I realize that my actions were construed as such. An argument ended up in me reacting aggressively as well, it was a mistake. As a responsible citizen n progressive woman, I own up to n sincerely apologise to @SamyukthaHegde n her Friends! pic.twitter.com/pM9UJkWESC — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

Reddy further tweeted a statement wherein she claimed that she is against moral policing

Have issued a letter as agreed with @SamyukthaHegde , I hope that we can put this incident behind us and work towards a safer and better future for women. pic.twitter.com/RQ8v0uvqZY — Kavitha Reddy (KR) Jai Bhim! (@KavithaReddy16) September 6, 2020

The incident happened on Friday when Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde and her two friends had visited the Agara lake to practice Hula hoops. However, as she was working out, a lady approached them and began to hurl abuses at them for ‘indecent behaviour’.

“Are you cabaret dancers? What sort of clothes are you wearing? A@&&&@s! If you wear such clothes and something happens to you the next time, don’t come crying to anyone,” the Congress leader Kavitha Reddy.

The future of our country reflects on what we do today. We were abused and ridiculed by Kavitha Reddy at Agara Lake@BlrCityPolice @CPBlr

There are witnesses and more video evidence

I request you to look into this#thisisWRONG

Our side of the storyhttps://t.co/xZik1HDYSs pic.twitter.com/MZ8F6CKqjw — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) September 4, 2020

She also accused a group of people instigated by the woman of threatening to label her a drug user, amid the ongoing investigation regarding alleged drug links with those in Kannada film industry.