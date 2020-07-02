With work from home becoming the new norm worldwide, many are struggling with juggling both professional and family life, and sometimes, situations can get overwhelming. However, one such instance turned hilarious when a daughter crashed her mother’s live BBC interview. Also Read - Styling Tips For Interview: What to Wear to Look Confident And Different From The Rest
On Wednesday, Dr. Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, was discussing local coronavirus lockdowns in an interview on the BBC News Channel when her young daughter, Scarlett, interrupted the show.
Crashing the interview, the innocent child demanded her mother to help her find the perfect spot for her unicorn painting. That was when BBC presenter Christian Fraser stepped in and asked, “What’s your daughter called?”
Fraser then tells her, “Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf… And it’s a lovely unicorn.” However, a surprised Scarlett, continuing with her cute antics asked her mum the name of the presenter she was talking with.
Fraser politely obliged to her question by saying, “My name is Christian.”
The clip was shared on Twitter by Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster. He shared the clip with the caption, “ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL (sic).” Watch the adorable video here:
Well, Twitterati is in love with this video which has gone viral, and many people especially parents who have been working from home related to the video.
One user wrote, ”Wonderful to see the realities of homeworking for parents. And thank you to the presenter for making it OK and for talking to the child too.”
Check out some other reactions:
People also remembered the viral BBC dad from 2017, whose kids crashed his live interview.