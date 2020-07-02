With work from home becoming the new norm worldwide, many are struggling with juggling both professional and family life, and sometimes, situations can get overwhelming. However, one such instance turned hilarious when a daughter crashed her mother’s live BBC interview. Also Read - Styling Tips For Interview: What to Wear to Look Confident And Different From The Rest

On Wednesday, Dr. Clare Wenham, assistant professor of global health policy at the London School of Economics and Political Science, was discussing local coronavirus lockdowns in an interview on the BBC News Channel when her young daughter, Scarlett, interrupted the show.

Crashing the interview, the innocent child demanded her mother to help her find the perfect spot for her unicorn painting. That was when BBC presenter Christian Fraser stepped in and asked, “What’s your daughter called?”

Fraser then tells her, “Scarlett, I think it looks better on the lower shelf… And it’s a lovely unicorn.” However, a surprised Scarlett, continuing with her cute antics asked her mum the name of the presenter she was talking with.

Fraser politely obliged to her question by saying, “My name is Christian.”

The clip was shared on Twitter by Scott Bryan, a TV critic and broadcaster. He shared the clip with the caption, “ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL (sic).” Watch the adorable video here:

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

Well, Twitterati is in love with this video which has gone viral, and many people especially parents who have been working from home related to the video.

One user wrote, ”Wonderful to see the realities of homeworking for parents. And thank you to the presenter for making it OK and for talking to the child too.”

Check out some other reactions:

It was a beautiful and human piece of television. I was watching it live, beaming from ear to ear. — Seb Brownloe (@SBrownloe) July 1, 2020

This is great and I love it. But the interviewee should not be apologizing! Christan started it! He popped that can of worms right open! He ushered Scarlett into the discussion! He's got a two-person panel going now, he can deal with it! 🤣 — Auntie Fa (she/her) (@afab_acab) July 1, 2020

Not only must this story be told on the child's wedding day, but the video must be shown and if there is any justice in the world, the BBC news presenter will turn up with a unicorn to present as a wedding gift. This is simply glorious and fair play to the interviewee for it all. — Stephen Drew🔸🇪🇺 (@StephenDrew72) July 1, 2020

Another parent totally nailing it during lock down, well done that mum & wonderful Scarlet! I was on an 'important' call recently when my daughter came to ask if huskeys having blue eyes help them when working in the snow🤯 started a wonderful conversation with all on the call. — carley sefton (@carleysw) July 1, 2020

Mums got a wonderful bright and warm smile. The world could do with more of it. — Ned Flanders Soup Strainer (@SoupNed) July 1, 2020

Very impressed – Mum wasn’t in the least bit embarrassed or flustered and I think that was mostly due to how brilliantly ‘Christian’ the BBC presenter dealt with it. The patronising and condescending Sky studio presenter dealing with “Two biscuits kid” needs to watch and learn. — Thingamajig (@PDExplor84) July 1, 2020

People also remembered the viral BBC dad from 2017, whose kids crashed his live interview.