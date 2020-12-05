New Delhi: In yet another strange but funny incident, a dead man has been banned from entering his own funeral after he arrived seated in a chair and not in a coffin. The man, Che Lewis, 29, was reportedly turned away from his own funeral as mourners struggled to recognise him, with many mistaking his corpse for part of the funeral procession and some even criticising him for not wearing a face mask. Also Read - Industrialist Harsh Goenka Tweets Survival Tips for Youth; Post Goes Viral

Lewis, who was shot and killed along with his father, Adlay Lewis, 54, in in the town of Diego Martin in Trinidad and Tobago on November 14, and was denied to enter the funeral precession by an evangelist church which declared it illegitimate.

Che's body was filmed being driven to the church in a seated position in a roofless hearse so that onlookers could see him. The bizarre funeral procession, which was held last week, was live-streamed on Facebook by the funeral home and is now making rounds of the internet. Several images from the funeral showing Lewis donning a pink suit and white trousers while "sitting" outside on a chair also went viral. The procession passed through the capital of Port of Spain before heading to Diego Martin on November 25.

Watch the funeral video here: