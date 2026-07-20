Watch: Delivery agent allegedly tries to step inside customer’s home; CCTV footage goes viral

A CCTV clip allegedly showing a delivery worker behaving suspiciously while completing a parcel delivery has gone viral on social media, raising concerns about the safety of customers during doorstep deliveries.

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Watch: Delivery agent allegedly tries to step inside customer's home; CCTV footage goes viral (Photo Credit: X@aajka_Lafda)

Trending video: Several videos go viral, grab the spotlight, and become a topic of discussion. Various videos often spark security concerns, showing chilling incidents. These clips often spread rapidly across the internet, drawing millions of views and triggering intense debates. Such footage not only becomes a major talking point but also prompts discussions on accountability, law enforcement, and the need for greater awareness to prevent similar incidents in the future.

What is the viral video all about?

A short clip is being circulated on social media platforms, where a delivery executive can reportedly be seen behaving suspiciously while delivering a package to a customer. According to the CCTV clip, the delivery executive arrived at a residence to hand over a package to a young girl standing at the entrance. Moments after the parcel was delivered, he allegedly claimed that the proof-of-delivery photo had not been captured properly. He allegedly tries to enter the customer’s home. This act prompted widespread discussion online about personal safety and caution during home deliveries.

A delivery guy thought the girl is alone at the home, somehow he tried to get inside.. but the mother was there and she confronted the guy.. Hat’s off Never ever trust anyone for the sake of delivery proof or something, because you don’t know their intention.. pic.twitter.com/PIZCStMZC1 — Aaj Ka Lafda (@aajka_Lafda) July 18, 2026

How have netizens reacted to the viral video?

Netizens have reacted to the viral video. A user on X wrote, “Staying alert and trusting your instincts is important. ⚠️ It’s always wise to verify deliveries at the door and prioritize your safety in any uncertain situation.” “Yeah, be alert.. be safe while someone unknown who is standing infront of your door,” another user posted. A third netizen added, “This is scary. What if the girl was alone? “Good alertness shown by Mom of Girl, Take your parcel outside of gate not inside the house,” another user stated.

“The person may be kind or good but don’t take risk. Be cautious always,” another added.