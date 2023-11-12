By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Diwali 2023: Watch People Burn Demon Narakasura’s Effigy In Goa
As part of the grand Diwali celebration, the people burnt the effigy of the demon Narakasura in Goa’s Panaji.
Panaji: Diwali is being celebrated by people across the world today. However, in Goa, the festival of lights takes on a vibrant twist. Here, people burn an effigy of Narkasur, a demon symbolising evil and darkness. This decades-old tradition is not just a fireworks spectacle but also a symbol of the triumph of good over evil, signifying the welcoming of the new year in the lunar calendar.
The word Narkasur is derived from two words Narak (hell) and Asura It is not only a cultural tradition in Goa but also a spiritual lesson for the next generations. Burning effigy of the demon reminds everyone the importance of fighting against injustice and oppression and upholding the values of truth and righteousness. The celebration also showcases the diversity and unity of the country’s culture.
