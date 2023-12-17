Home

WATCH: Doctors Caught Partying, Drinking Liquor At Darbhanga Hospital In ‘Dry State’ Bihar

Openly violating the prohibition law in dry state Bihar, doctors are seen having a party and drinking liquor at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH).

Image shared on X by @pappuyadavjapl

Bihar News: A video is going viral on social media platforms showing doctors partying and consuming liquor at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in dry state Bihar. The purported video which has gone viral on social media platforms shows the doctors having a party, allegedly inside the DMCH premises, and openly consuming alcohol.

Bihar is a dry state where sale and purchase of liquor is a punishable offence.

In viral videos and pictures of the incident, doctors can be purportedly seen having a party when someone barges in with a camera, interrupting the merrymaking and forcing the men to leave. Several sealed liquor bottles can be seen lying around as partiers flee the scene when caught, the video showed.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

दरभंगा DMCH में खुलेआम शराब पार्टी, चिंताजनक

क्या DMCH अधीक्षक और प्राचार्य पर कार्रवाई होगी? असरफ अहमद pic.twitter.com/Hvjh0HxYMH — Ashraf Attari (@AshrafA75649202) December 16, 2023

Sharing an image of the DMCH doctors’ party on his official X handle, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav, chastised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government claiming that the prohibition law only exists for the poor while the rich and the influential can open violate it whenever they want.

“There is a separate law for prohibition of liquor for the poor in Bihar and is there is a separate law for DMCH principal and doctors?” Yadav asked.

“The doctors were enjoying, the administration was sleeping, how long will this continue?? Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, please take cognizance (sic),” Pappu Yadav further said in his post on X.

The JAP supremo alleged that the DMCH had become a hub for “sharab, shabab and Kabab (liquor, sex, and depravity)” and claimed to have witnessed it firsthand when he was there for treatment while in jail.

The house party was held inside the DMCH guest house and reportedly took place during the ongoing Pedicon 2023, which is being held at DMCH between December 14 and December 17. The party was also allegedly attended by principal Dr KN Mishra.

After the video went viral, Darbhanga Police said they raided the DMCH premises and seized three bottles of foreign-made liquor. A senior official said the video of the incident is being examined and people involved are being questioned.

