New Delhi: Do you remember the first time you had a crush on someone? Do you remember getting those butterfly chills in your stomach whenever you see your crush? Or remember that swoony sensation when you sneakily looked at your crush? Well, if you don't then this video will surely help you remember. A video has gone viral on social media of a dog who keep visiting his terrace to stare at someone.

The video, posted on Instagram, shows a dog named 'Chino' sticking out his head from a small opening in a terrace wall to stare at his 'cute neighbour'. On the other end, there is an another dog who looks up at Chino. "We have got a cute neighbour. Do you have cute neighbours??," the caption of the post read.

Watch the viral video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CabY6_joTGz/

Many have hearted the video which was viewed over 8.3 million views and has insanely viral on social media. The comments section is filled with nothing but love and only love. “Love at first terrace,” one user commented. Another user posted, “Pyaar hogayaaaa”.

Did it make you smile? Tell us in the comments section below.