Watch: Drunken Girls Brutally Thrashes Woman With Belt, Sticks Outside Pub In Indore; Clip Goes Viral

New Delhi: Three women have been booked for allegedly thrashing a woman outside a pub in Madhya Pradesh’ Indore. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, three women had surrounded a woman while they threw punches and kicks at her. The women, who were reportedly in an inebriated state, kicked and punched the victim with belt and sticks. The drunken women pulled the victim by hair and used the choicest of words against her. The victim laid on the ground and cried for help as no one came for her rescue. The onlookers present at the scene watched the event as it unfolded.

It is not yet known as to what transpired the brawl. Police had booked a case against the women involved in the incident.