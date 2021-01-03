New Delhi: Dubai’s Crown prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was recently spotted cycling with a group of men when two ostriches showed up on the sidelines. Taking to Instagram, the prince shared a video where once can see Crown Prince engaged in a ‘race’ against two birds. The video has created quite a buzz all over social media and has gone viral. Also Read - Indian Origin Man in UAE Bags Guinness World Record for Making World's Largest Pop-up Greeting Card

Captioning the video post as “This morning another close call #2021,”, the crown prince shared the one-minute long video which shows him riding a cycle along with a few other people. The two birds can be seen entering the scene almost towards the end of the video. Also Read - Bizarre! Man Shoves Whole Samosa up his Rectum to Sneak it into His Prison Cell

Soon after sharing, the video has quickly gathered over 4 lakh views as the numbers kept increasing. The video clip has also received many likes and comments from people. Also Read - Newly Wed Bride Runs Away with Cash and Gold Jewellery from In-laws' House in UP

Reacting to the video clip, a user wrote, “Aww, this is so cute,” while another commented, “Such a nice view at the beginning of new year. Always love you and your family. Stay safe”.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

Even, last year, the Crown Prince left everyone amused with another viral video which showed birds nesting on one of his cars.