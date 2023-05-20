Home

Watch: Elderly Couple Lip-Syncing to Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi’

The couple's flawless synchronization and adorable expressions are stealing the hearts of netizens.

Elderly Couple Lip-Syncing to Lata Mangeshkar's iconic song

An Instagram video of an elderly couple lip-syncing to Lata Mangeshkar’s retro hit ‘Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi’ has gone viral on the internet, receiving praise from all over.

In the clip, the elderly couple can be seen lip-syncing to the song ‘Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi’ while expressing their love for each other. The woman particularly shines with her flawless synchronization and expressions.

Watch the heart-warming video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nnanda Cchauhan (@sush.ila3971)

The decision of the elderly couple to lip-sync to this mesmerizing song showcases their love for the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Zindagi Ki Na Toote Ladi’ is an evergreen song that continues to resonate with generations. Its captivating lyrics and melodious tune have made it an eternal favorite among music enthusiasts.

The evergreen song is from the 1981 movie ‘Kranti’, starring Manoj Kumar and Hema Malini in pivotal roles.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Nanda Chauhan with the caption, “Lakh gehra Sagar to kya.” Since being shared the video it has garnered over 1 million views and received more than 94,000 likes, with several heartwarming comments.

Here’s how Instagram users are reacting to this video clip.

“You both stay happy like this always so beautiful song,” An Instagram user said.

“Live for thousands of years..,” another said.

“Oh God, may all couples live like this until old age,” commented the third.

“God bless you, stay happy,” an Instagram user commented.

“Both of you, stay happy like this always. Such a beautiful song,” another said.

Nanda Chauhan thanked people for their lovely comments and blessings and said, “Love is not deepened by anything else…this is the kind of relationship that remains intact until the end…the rest of the time passes by…thanks to all…heartfelt gratitude to everyone,”

