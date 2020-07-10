As Charles Dickens said in A Tale of Two Cities, “it was the best of times, it was the worst of times” and the same implies to the coronavirus pandemic which despite the alarming increase world wide has brought the people closer. A fresh example of this is a doctor in Iraq who was seen cheering up an old woman in the hospital who had tested positive for coronavirus. Also Read - South Korea Puts Up Breathtaking Drone Show to Thank Doctors, Remind People About Covid-19 Measures

While our white army, the doctors and other healthcare workers, have gone beyond their way to look after us by working overtime despite being underpaid, this doctor in Iraq was seen squeezing time put of his busy schedule to ensure that his patient was emotionally healthy. A video shared on Twitter by a user Khalo Atheer, features an old woman clad in black burqa, wearing a face mask and sitting sadly on a hospital bed when the doctor walks in his PPE suit and breaks into an impromptu gig.

Singing from afar, the doctor slowly reaches her when he sees her turning emotional and even plants a quick peck on her head, all to cheer her up. The heartwarming video was captioned, “Iraq from the other side, an iraqi doctor sings to an infected woman #COVID19 (sic)”

Iraq from the other side, an iraqi doctor sings to an infected woman #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ue3ro1dPdq — khalo atheer (@atheer_mtc) July 8, 2020

As per the latest reports, Iraq has a total of 69,612 coronavirus cases with the death toll at 2,882. Fragile national security and lack of utilities such as water and electricity have crippled Iraq’s healthcare system which was already bearing the brunt of decades of war and conflict, before coronavirus broke its back further.

In the face of such gloom, if this is not the most heartwarming video, we wonder what else it.