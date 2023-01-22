Home

WATCH: Elderly Teacher Falls From Cycle, Lady Cops Brutally Beat Him For ‘Being Slow’ in Bihar

The victim was going home after teaching some children at a private school when his cycle skidded at a busy area in Bhabhua which led to a long traffic jam.

Bihar Viral Video: An elderly cyclist who skidded and fell on the road was beaten several times with batons by two constables for not picking up the cycle quickly. A video of the assault in broad daylight in Bihar’s Kaimur district has been shared widely on social media.

In the video, two police women can be seen beating an elderly guy in broad daylight on a public road. He can be seen attempting to avoid the attacks as the female police officers continuously strike him mercilessly. Several blows land on his hands.

According to a NDTV report, the victim, Naval Kishore Pandey was going home after teaching some children at a private school when his cycle skidded at a busy area in Bhabhua which led to a long traffic jam. Soon, two constables came and asked him to remove the cycle amid the honking behind. He, however, struggled to lift the cycle.

Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav was tagged in a tweet by the head of the Delhi Women’s Commission (DCW), Swati Maliwal, which included a demand for action against the police. The elderly teacher’s bicycle falling in front of these officers was his fault, the post claimed.

Swati tweeted, “How these policemen are mercilessly beating an old man with a stick It is being told that Baba is a teacher in the school and his fault was that his bicycle fell in front of these madams. @YadavTejashwi , take action”